Hyderabad's Osmania University denies request for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University has dismissed a request made by student organisations regarding Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university, citing security concerns.

Rahul was proposed to deliver a talk on "Education & Employment" in India and Telangana in the university. However, the university declined permission for the same as the Congress president is under special security coverage.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Saravan Dasoju claimed that Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is scared of getting exposed of his "dubious development" model and under the pretext of security, he did not allow Rahul's visit to take place in Osmania University.

"KCR has failed to fulfill his electoral promises in terms of education and employment. 5000 schools were closed down, scuttling of the fee reimbursement scheme, universities are being dictatorially controlled by the government and no faculty recruitment is taking place and overall education is in shambles," Dasoju said.

Dasoju further claimed that KCR has failed to fulfill his promise of giving one lakh jobs to the youth, pointing out that only 25 thousands of jobs have been refilled by the government.

The Congress president will embark on a two-day visit to Hyderabad on August 13 and 14.