Road rage: Man threatens cabbie with dagger in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old business analyst was arrested by Madhapur police on Friday for allegedly threatening an Ola cab driver with a dagger after an argument broke out between them over road rage.

Police seized the dagger from the accused Sahit Koura, a resident of Madhapur and a Punjab native.

According to police, the complainant Bheemanna (35) was travelling with a passenger in his car towards Raheja Mindspace when a Fortuner started tailing him. Bheemanna refused to let the car overtake, but then the SUV caught up, overtook and cornered him.

The accused Sahit, who was driving the SUV, then started arguing with the driver threatened him with his dagger. He was arrested and produced before the court.