20 ‘108’ ambulances go off road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 34 employees of the GVK-EMRI ‘108’ emergency services boycotted duties on Saturday, as part of boycott call given by TS ‘108’ Employees Union, bringing 20 ambulances to halt. However, management of GVK-EMRI ‘108’ appointed their Emergency Management Technicians (EMT) and Pilots on bench.

A total of 326 ambulances under emergency service attend critical medical cases every day in TS. While Employees Union members claimed ambulances in all districts except Hyderabad came to a standstill, officials claimed they managed to bring back 18 ambulances to service.

COO of GVK-EMRI ‘108’ P Brahmananda Rao claimed that they attended all emergency cases as they implemented contingency plans. He also said that termination orders were given to 34 employees who stopped working after 4 pm. The union members have been demanding that the service, currently managed by GVK-EMRI, be taken under the direct control of the State Health department.