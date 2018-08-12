Hyderabad cops solve two cases on Twitter!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two different complaints to Cyberabad and Hyderabad police on Twitter regarding a missing man and a married woman respectively sent the police into tizzy, albeit for a couple of hours. Police received information, verified the details and solved the issues.

While a married woman tweeted to police about torture and kidnap, a man was missing under suspicious circumstances in Chandangar police limits.

According to police, a woman Deena Rani tweeted Cyberabad and Hyderabad police that she was kidnapped and was tortured. Giving her family members’ details, she sought immediate action in rescuing her.

“The incident took place took place at Mangalgiri of AP. As the woman is active on social networking sites, she tweeted Hyderabad and Cyberabad police. However, we did proper inquiries and it was revealed that the woman had disputes with her husband and she went to her relatives residence where she tweeted to us seeking assistance. Her husband was alerted by us and asked to bring back the wife,’’ police operating police social networking sites said.

The woman’s husband Joseph said that on Friday night he had arguments with his wife. Irate over the incident, she left without informing him and tweeted TS police.

Similarly, Hyderabad police received information from one Harinath Reddy stating that a man was missing under suspicious circumstances and posted the matter on twitter and facebook pages of police. The Hyderabad police verified the details and sensed that a case was registered by Chandanagar police in connection with the incident. Hours after Harinath Reddy posted about the missing man, he also tweeted police informing that the man was traced and had returned home safely.

CRME scene

City police detains mobile phone thief

Hyderabad: A 24 year-old painter, who committed repeated property offences, was detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police on Saturday. The accused Shaik Shoukath, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar, has been committing offences of mobile phone thefts by diverting attention of passengers travelling in share auto rickshaws along with his associates in city.

Two held for house burglaries

The Chandrayangutta police arrested two persons for committing house burglaries on Saturday. Police seized stolen property of 21 tola gold and 46 tola silver ornaments from the accused. The arrested persons are — Abood Bin Haji and Ali Abbas. During investigation of the cases, police obtained clues and nabbed them. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their offences.

Cong leader’s son booked in drunken drive case

Senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi’s son Sidhartha, who was driving his car in an inebriated condition, was detained by traffic police on Friday night in Jubilee Hills. Police have registered a case of drunken driving and have seized the Audi car. In a breath analyser test, Siddhartha’s test report came out positive. He was issued a chalan was asking to appear for counselling on Monday.

Aspiring actor duped of Rs10 lakh

A 30-year-old woman was duped of `10 lakh by a person on the pretext of providing chances in Tollywood. The SR Nagar police received a complaint and registered a case of cheating. Inspector Y Venkateswar Rao said that they received a complaint from a woman saying that she had come to city in 2006 and had been trying to get a chance in industry since then.

Task Force sleuths nab habitual offender

Task Force sleuths, after detecting four theft cases, arrested a habitual offender on Saturday. Police seized 19 grams gold and 15 grams silver ornaments from the accused. The offender E Ram Babu had committed the offences in Begum Bazar, Kachiguda, Karkhana and Madannapet police limits. City police had earlier invoked PD Act on the accused.

Three women held for kidnapping a minor girl, forcing her into prostitution

The Abdulpurmet police on Saturday arrested three women for kidnapping a girl and forcibly abetting the victim to participate in prostitution. The arrested persons are — P Padmamma (65),

P Savithri (30) and B Sandhya (26). Other accused Achamma, Anjali, Shobha, Anjamma and Pavithra are still absconding in connection with the case. The victim girl was sent to Prajwala rescue home for safe custody.