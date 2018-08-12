Hyderabad: Playground turns into dumpyard, breeding ground for pigs in Jagathgirigutta

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike other parts of the city, a playground in Jagathgirigutta located in Quthbullapur is not a fenced area where volleyball or badminton courts are visible with provisions for a sports room. But an empty land which is used as a dumpyard by the locals that which has turned out to be a breeding place for piggeries and mosquitoes.

For the residents, it has become common to play in the small piece as there are no playgrounds in the locality. GHMC even failed to provide parks for its residents and Aasara community halls for its senior citizens, allege locals. Sujay Rajput, an intermediate student of Maqdum Nagar said, “Because we do not have any other place to play, we have turned this space beside the dumping yard as our volleyball court. Other small patches near Srinivas Nagar and Rajiv Gruha Kalpa are poorly maintained leaving us with no choice but to play near the garbage.”

“There is already the problem of youth abusing substance and alcohol at several localities, having equipped sports areas would help many divert their minds,” said J Veeresh, another resident. When contacted, K Jagan, corporator of the ward admitted to having no grounds or any such amenities for its citizens. “The GHMC is ready to set-up library as well but due to lack of space, we are unable to provide with such facilities. If there is anything that should come up, it would only be at the open area at HMT ground. We have taken it to the notice of the CMO and KT Rama Rao,” he said.

The residents are also fazed by the untimely supply of water beside long poor frequency. “The water is supplied once in three days or five days and on those days, the timings are not properly maintained. The water is released at 12 am in the midnight or sometimes, even 3 am,” observed Juma Khan, a resident of Kona Mahalakshmi Nagar. The problem is primarily faced by Maisamma Nagar, Muqdum Nagar, and Sisalla Basthi in the area.

Undoing the extensive road development in several colonies, the wards two main roads — at Sanjaypuri and RP Nagar — are riddled with potholes. “The corporator says that funds have been released to relay roads but not even the potholes are filled in the centre of Jagathgiri Gutta. The potholes are just growing in size but the GHMC is paying a blind ear to the problem,” said D Rajalingam Goud, President, Srinivas Nagar welfare association.