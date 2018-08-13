Home Cities Hyderabad

Four-day intense spell: Now, only 12 Telangana districts have deficit rainfall

Overall, the state has received 430mm of rainfall since the start of monsoon season on June 1, which is just 5 per cent less than normal.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Overall, the state has received 430mm of rainfall since the start of monsoon season on June 1, which is just 5 per cent less than normal.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After close to four days of good rains across the state, the number of districts in Telangana with deficit rainfall has reduced from 19 districts to 12, as on Sunday. Overall, the state has received 430mm of rainfall since the start of monsoon season on June 1, which is just 5 per cent less than normal.

As per the forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur on Monday at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapale, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda. In the 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday 8.30am monsoon showers were recorded across many places across all districts in the state.

However, the rains have left some places battered in few of the districts in the state, like Dandepalle in Mancherial district where a massive 303.8mm of rainfall was recorded in a span of 24 hours. Many places in Mancherial, Jagtial and Peddapalle districts recorded extremely heavy rainfall between 205-300mm.

However, the monsoon showers on Sunday were not as widespread as the past few days and intense rainfalls were not recorded anywhere as only light to moderate rainfall was recorded everywhere. On Sunday, the highest rainfall recorded till night was 46.8mm in Peddapalli. Apart from a handful of locations, rains were not experienced anywhere in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless