Four-day intense spell: Now, only 12 Telangana districts have deficit rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After close to four days of good rains across the state, the number of districts in Telangana with deficit rainfall has reduced from 19 districts to 12, as on Sunday. Overall, the state has received 430mm of rainfall since the start of monsoon season on June 1, which is just 5 per cent less than normal.

As per the forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur on Monday at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapale, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda. In the 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday 8.30am monsoon showers were recorded across many places across all districts in the state.

However, the rains have left some places battered in few of the districts in the state, like Dandepalle in Mancherial district where a massive 303.8mm of rainfall was recorded in a span of 24 hours. Many places in Mancherial, Jagtial and Peddapalle districts recorded extremely heavy rainfall between 205-300mm.

However, the monsoon showers on Sunday were not as widespread as the past few days and intense rainfalls were not recorded anywhere as only light to moderate rainfall was recorded everywhere. On Sunday, the highest rainfall recorded till night was 46.8mm in Peddapalli. Apart from a handful of locations, rains were not experienced anywhere in Hyderabad.