Outer Ring Road stretch in Hyderabad to soon be dotted with LED lights

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire 158-km-stretch of the Outer Ring Road will soon be illuminated. All it awaits is a report from the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), an autonomous society functioning under the Union Ministry of Power. It may be mentioned that at present only 24 km of the 158 km expressway is illuminated and the process to illuminate the entire stretch is underway.

The CPRI, in the presence of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), conducted a mock test on a small stretch to test the performance of highway lights installed by three agencies who participated in the bidding process recently.

The body carried out a mock test this week and will study the percentage of illumination from LED lights provided by the agencies and submit a report to HGCL in a day or two. Financial bids would be opened and allotment letter would be issued to the lowest bidder who, in turn, will take up the fitting along the remaining ORR stretch.

Let there be light

This will probably be the first project in the country to illuminate an entire ORR expressway with LED lights, HGCL officials said. Before fitting the lights on the main carriageway, it is necessary to carry out the testing and percentage of illumination covered from pole to pole. Lack of illumination on the ORR is one of the major causes for ghastly road accidents leading to several deaths, the State government has directed HGCL/HMDA to illuminate the entire ORR with LEDs. Apart from the main carriageway, the illumination will also have LED lights at interchanges, service roads and underpasses as well.

Models of musical instruments to be installed at Sangeet Junction

The Sangeet Junction in Secunderabad will soon become a landmark junction. Borrowing its name from the famous Sangeet Theatre in its proximity, the junction is all set to get a facelift by the GHMC. The civic body has come up with a novel idea of installing models of musical instruments at the junction. The sculptures will be illuminated with decorative lighting which will give a unique experience to commuters. The models of musical instruments include veena, guitar, tablas (2), harmonium, dholak and mrudangam, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said.