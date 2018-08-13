Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana native dies in Malaysia

The shifting of the body was done by the unit, in coordination with the Indian high commission at Malaysia.

Published: 13th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youth from Telangana died in Malaysia owing to prolonged ill health. The incident that took place on August 2 came to light only on August 10 when the mortal remains of the youngster were brought to the Hyderabad. The deceased, who has been identified as U Naresh, was a native of Kalamadugu village in Mancherial district.

He had gone to Malaysia to in search of job opportunities in order to economically support his family back home. Naresh’s father had passed away around fifteen years ago. Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) unit of Malaysia had aided the family financially to get the body shifted from Malaysia to the city. The shifting of the body was done by the unit, in coordination with the Indian high commission at Malaysia.

