Peek into Jacqueline Fernandez' little black book

Purnima Sriram purnima By

Express News Service

Whether you’re running marathons, sweating it out on the treadmill or channelling inner peace through yoga, you need the right wardrobe to keep yourself comfortable. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, also a fitness enthusiast, has some suggestions. Jacqueline, who has launched the activewear brand Just F, has a list of essentials that every style diva should have in her workout wardrobe:

Tank tops: A tank top is the most versatile piece you could have in your fitness wardrobe. The fit and the flattering top can be paired with leggings, shorts, yoga pants or skirts. It can be worn on its own, layered over a sports bra or under a sweatshirt. The best part is, tank tops are available in an array of prints, colours and silhouettes so you can mix and match for different outfits every day. You can make your tank top work double time by creating evening looks, wearing it under blazers or with a transparent shirt.

Sports bras: Nothing can dampen your workout spirit more than an ill-fitted, uncomfortable bra. Before hitting the gym, make sure you have a sturdy and supportive sports bra that is made to endure strenuous workouts. Pair them with leggings or shorts and layer them under a tee or tank for extra style points and added comfort.

Sneakers: Add a pair of cute sneakers to your workout wardrobe and your weary feet will thank you. Sneakers that sport bold colours or floral prints can easily be worn inside and outside the gym. Pair your stylish sneakers with a shift dress or a skirt and you’re good to go out on the town right after getting that workout glow.

Joggers: Relaxed and trendy joggers have become the go-to choice for celebrities opting for an off-duty look. So, ditch your sorry sweatpants and switch to fresh and funky jogger pants for a fit and fabulous feeling. Joggers, available in various fabrics, fits and styles, ensure that you do not compromise on fashion while getting the most out of your workout as well.

Snug leggings

The perfect pair of leggings is well-fitted, hugs your body in just the right places and is made of stretchy, flexible fabric that moves with you. Cotton, lycra and mesh make for snug yet breathable leggings that are best suited to workouts. Ditch the boring old black leggings trend and opt for bold, bright colours and prints instead that will make you feel energised and ready to take on the (fitness) world. To get more functionality out of this workout essential, choose leggings with pockets for your cards or keys.