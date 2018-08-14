Home Cities Hyderabad

Telugu NRI kid raises funds for a cause

Published: 14th August 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Divya, a 12-year-old Telugu NRI girl from Florida, USA, performed a  solo Bharatanatyam performance in the city on Saturday for a fundraiser. She performed to a packed hall of 500 guests at the Centre for Economic & Social Studies (CESS), Nizamia Observatory Campus, Punjagutta.

It was performed in support of Pratyusha Support Foundation helmed by actor Samantha Akkineni, and Padmasri Dr. Manjula Anagani, a gynaecologist. Speaking on the occasion Samantha said, “What surprises me to know about this young 12-year-old dancer Divya is though she is so young but her approach using art and dance form to reach out to humanity.  I am also equally impressed to know about Divya’s charitable mind and her visit to Haity and extending her helping hand to them.”    

Disciple of Shaila Sateesh, Sarasota, Florida, USA, Divya, an 8th standard student is the daughter Dr. Swaroop Muppavarapu, Anaestheologist and Smt Rajakumari Muppavarapu is using her art to reach out to humanity. She is passionate about dance and people, especially children.

Her most memorable performance was “Tales of a lovable Thief”, stories of Krishna performed at Sarasota Opera House. The show proceeds went to benefit underprivileged youth in her home town of Sarasota for the purpose of teaching them the Arts. Divya travelled to Haiti to help at an orphanage in June this year. Divya and her family supports the educational needs of children at Repalle Children’s Home.

