We want to promote awareness on eye care: Vakati Karuna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vakati Karuna, the woman entrusted with making the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme a success, on Monday chatted with the editorial team of Express at Hyderabad.

Karuna, the commissioner of health and family welfare department, said that the programme, one of TRS government’s most ambitious ones till now, will ensure that the State’s entire population, irrespective of their economic status, will be screened for eye problems.

She estimated that around 40 per cent of the population would have eye related issues and that around 4 lakh might end up needing surgeries. The whole process will continue for as many as six months.

A total of 812 teams, including 940 medical officers, 1,000 Optometrists, 8,000 support staff, will conduct the eye screening camps.

Check up, then follow up

Depending on the diagnosis, if any, three types of cases will be followed-up. Firstly, in the case of refractive errors. Secondly, in the case of complicated issues such as Glaucoma. Such cases would be referred to district hospitals which will follow up in a more detailed fashion. And lastly, in cases of cataract. In this case, patients will be scheduled for surgeries.

“The whole programme is estimated to cost Rs 120 crore but, this figure might shoot up,” said Karuna.

Spectacles will be able to take care of most patients, however, if one needs surgeries, he/she will be sent to one of 114 government and private hospitals. These include three tertiary care hospitals including Sarojini Devi Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute. Commissioner Karuna said that the main idea behind the massive exercise was to create awareness among the people about eye issues.

“In villages, most people are bothered with earning a livelihood. When they have eyesight issues, it is not the end of the world for them. For them, to interrupt a day’s work is a huge thing so they seldom get their eyes checked,” she said.

While the exercise will be massive and a one-time affair, it will be followed up by strengthening infrastructure at various medical care centres in the State. “We are setting up vision centres across the State and we will strengthen 30 district hospitals by establishing full-fledged ophthalmic units there,” said Karuna.

Following up such a gargantuan programme Since the entire process will be carried out online, officials will be able to follow up patients easily. Karuna said that there were quality checks in place to make sure that all activities were performed without errors.

Two years ago, in June 2016, as many as 13 people who underwent cataract surgeries at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital developed eye infections post-surgery and lost vision in one eye. Karuna said that quality checks will help prevent such untoward incident