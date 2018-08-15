Home Cities Hyderabad

HC suspends externment orders against Swami Paripoornananda

Swami Paripoornananda was externed on July 10 from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative speeches targeting other communities and their leaders.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Swami Paripoornananda, the Hyderabad High Court today suspended the externment orders issued against the head of the Sri Peetham of Kakinada from the city for six months.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the interim order while dealing with three separate petitions.

The pleas questioned the validity of the orders passed by the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad last month externing the seer from the city for six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Act, 1980.

Swami Paripoornananda was externed on July 10 from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative speeches targeting other communities and their leaders.

Subsequently, Swami's legal adviser Padmarao Lakkaraju filed a plea in the high court, challenging the externment orders.

D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel for the Swami, has contended that externing the petitioner under the Act amounted to infringement of the fundamental rights.

The BJP's Telangana unit reacted strongly to the ban order and demanded that the ruling TRS immediately revoke it.

The party's elected representatives and leaders had also met Governor ESL Narasimhan on the issue.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal had also held road blockades and protests across the state demanding revocation of the externment orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Paripoornananda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss