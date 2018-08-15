Hyderabad man, ‘in love’ with male ganja plant, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MNC employee who grew ganja plant at his flat in Tolichowki, and was allegedly selling LSD and MDMA at 50 per cent discounted price was caught by Enforcement team of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Tuesday morning. They seized 75 LSD blots, eight-grams of MDMA and 180-grams of ganja from him apart from a live ganja plant.

The accused K Pranav (24), who used to work with Amazon, used The Onion Router (Tor) to place orders for the drugs, made his payments using Bitcoins and got the consignment through international courier, said Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Hyderabad division), C Vivekananda Reddy at a press conference held on Tuesday here, adding that they have informed the private company about the issue.

In most of the seizures till date, officials got to know that one blot of LSD is sold for Rs 2,000 or more depending on the need of the customers, and one-gram of MDMA was sold at Rs 6,000. Excise department officials said that since he used to operate alone without relying on middlemen to procure or supply the drugs, he used to sell it at Rs 1,000.

On Monday morning, when an Enforcement team raided Pranav’s flat, apart from LSD blots and MDMA, they found a Marijuana plant in his balcony. “While usually female Marijuana plant is preferred by who ever wants to sell weed, Pranav nurtured a male plant,” claimed Asssitant Excise superintendent N Anji Reddy.