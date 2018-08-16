Home Cities Hyderabad

A hospitable place to study!

With a faculty comprising experts from the hospitality industry, the curriculum is tailor-made to prepare students to anticipate change and disruption within the global landscape.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to meet the current needs of the global hospitality industry, Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) was inaugurated by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently. Frits van Paasschen, former CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts was the guest of honour along with Michel Rochat, CEO – Ecole hôteliere de Lausanne.

With a faculty comprising experts from the hospitality industry and culinary veterans, the curriculum is tailor-made to prepare students to anticipate change and disruption within the global landscape – and become the disruptors of tomorrow themselves.

Through a campus that combines technology with high-end design, students of ISH study in an environment that helps brings more joy into academic discovery, while providing them with spaces to put their hands-on skills to the test through an in-house fine dining restaurant, coffee shop, reception area and more. In addition to this, ISH ensures a strong academic connect with the industry, with a unique Industry Mentorship Programme for its students, alongside regular guest lectures from internationally renowned experts.

In addition, ISH has the academic certification of Ecole hôteliere de Lausanne. This certification represents and recognises the institute’s dedication to providing educational excellence to its students, its commitment to Swiss hospitality education standards and its strong connection to the industry.  For more information, visit www.ish.edu.in

