Sudanese national murdered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old Sudanese national, who came to the city to pursue higher studies, was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommates on Tuesday night in Rajendranagar police limits. The two suspects, also Sudanese nationals, including a woman, were taken into custody. The victim, identified as Rasish, used to live in P&T colony in the locality.

Inspector G Suresh said that Rasish has moved in with the suspects only a week ago, during which they fought over petty issues. In a similar quarrel on Tuesday night, Rasish assaulted Abdullah, one of the suspects. “In retaliation, Lisa and Abdullah stabbed Rasish. He came running out of the house and because of his profuse bleeding, fell unconscious on the ground. A few locals observed this and informed us,” he said. By the time the police reached the location, Rasish was dead. Later, he was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

The inspector said that Rasish also had issues with a few other friends he was staying with earlier in the same locality. He moved out of there due to these differences but he had issues with his new roommates as well, he added. It is reported that the duo have confessed to committing the offence. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and is under investigation.