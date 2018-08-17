Andhra Pradesh businessman held for sales tax fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman from Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly duped officials of Telangana commercial taxes department, has been arrested by sleuths of the Central Crime Station here.

J Raghavendra Naga Dattatreyulu is said to have submitted fake documents regarding his business activities and evaded paying service tax.

In 2014, Raghavendra started JRD Exports in Guntur and at Lalaguda in city. “In order to avoid service tax, he registered a fake firm in the name of Vigneshwara Traders in Secunderabad and produced fake LRS/bills as proof of transport documents by claiming input tax credit of about `1.50 crore for 2014-2015, and caused loss to the commercial taxes department,’’ said Avinash Mohanty, deputy commissioner of police (CCS).