Hyderabad: GHMC isn’t approving a building in 21 days? It’s deemed to be approved

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is working out modalities of giving ‘deemed approval’ for building plans if the town planning wing fails to intimate in writing to the to applicants its decision of sanction or refusal within stipulated period of 21 days. Such application with plans and statements shall be “deemed to have been sanctioned”.

The state government issued orders some time ago reducing the time limit for issue of building permission from 30 days to 21 days. GHMC is developing a system in coordination with SoftTech Engineers Pvt Ltd and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for giving deemed approval and the same would be uploaded in the Development Permission Management System (DPMS) for online building approval system soon. Once introduced in Hyderabad, it will be adopted by all urban local bodies across TS.

According to GHMC officials, if the town planning wing fails to intimate approval or rejection within 21 days, the responsibility lies with the staff concerned who failed to process the file within stipulated time and for every one day of delay, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be slapped on the staff concerned. If the GHMC fails to clear an application, an alert message will be sent to the applicant informing him to avail the option of ‘deemed approval’ of building plan within three days.

However, the deemed sanction should not be construed as authorising any such person or body to carry out work in contravention of or against any regulation, bye-laws or any other laws in force.