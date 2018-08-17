Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC sweeper crushed under police patrol van

A patrolling vehicle that was taking a curve at Noor hotel hit her and fled away from the place.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:28 AM

Sayamma was sweeping the roads at Bada Bazar.

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old GHMC woman sweeper was killed after she was hit by a police patrolling vehicle in Rein Bazar on Thursday. She was on duty and sweeping the road when the mishap took place.  A head constable was driving the vehicle to attend an emergency. The deceased has been identified as M Sayamma, and a resident of Saidabad.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders suspending the head constable Ashok for indulging in rash and negligence driving. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Ashok did not have a driving licence. The Police Commissioner issued a charge memo to Rein Bazar inspector seeking explanation in connection with the incident.

Around 6.30 am on Thursday, Sayamma was sweeping the roads at Bada Bazar. A patrolling vehicle that was taking a curve at Noor hotel hit her and fled away from the place.  Sayamma died on the spot receiving serious head injuries, police said. As there was no driver available at the police station, the head constable had to drive the vehicle.  Police registered a case under Sec 304 (a) (negligence driving causing to death) and 181 of Motor Vehicle Act against Ashok and arrested him. He was was produced before the court.

GHMC announces 9 lakh compensation
Mayor B Rammohan has announced Rs 9 lakh compensation to the kin of Sayamma which include Rs 2 lakh from the GHMC, Rs 6 lakh labour insurance and Rs 1 lakh ESI insurance. 

