Home Cities Hyderabad

Burglars kill sexagenarian in Hyderabad, loot Rs 50 lakh cash & 50 told gold

On Thursday night, the couple, as usual, went to sleep in the bedroom located in the ground floor of their residence.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

House of Agarwal who was murdered at Sirimalle colony, Hyderguda, Attapur in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case that appears to be recreated from Mahesh Babu starrer Dookudu -- where the hero’s father pulls off the oxygen mask from the villain’s face -- criminals killed a sexagenarian who was sleeping at his house by pulling off his oxygen mask. The incident happened in Rajendranagar in early hours of Friday. The criminals also looted Rs 50 lakh in cash and 50 tolas of gold.

The offenders -- police suspect that there were two of them -- gagged Rajender Prasad Agarwal (68), who eventually died, and tied up his limbs. They also, allegedly, blindfolded his wife Taramati Bai, who was sleeping in the same room, and gagged her and tied her up. She, however, managed to set herself free and called the family doctor.

The doctor arrived and informed that Rajendra Prasad had died. Later, their son Rohith, who resides in the same street rushed to the spot and alerted police. Cops now suspect the role of insiders.
According to them, Rajender Prasad Agarwal was a businessman who was residing with his wife Taramati Bai (65) in a duplex house at Sirimalli colony in Hyderguda.

The couple has two sons and a daughter. While one son Rohith Kumar Agarwal resides in the same street, the second one Deepak Kumar Agarwal stays away from the parents. Rajender has businesses and properties in different parts of the city. For a long time, he had been suffering from various health ailments.
Recently, there was a liquid accumulation in his lungs and the doctors suggested usage of oxygen mask to ease breathing complications.

On Thursday night, the couple, as usual, went to sleep in the bedroom located in the ground floor of their residence.

Around 1.45am, Taramati woke up to a noise and allegedly found two persons in their room. Before she could react, they overpowered her, blindfolded her eyes, gagged her mouth, ties her hands and legs and then went towards Rajender and repeated the same thing to him. Later they looted the cash and jewellery from the almirah beside the bed and fled from the spot.

“We are working with available clues. The money that was stolen was proceedings from the sale of a flat around 5 months ago.” “The jewellery belonged to the deceased’s wife. We will proceed with investigations based on further clues and evidences,” said Rajendranagar police station inspector G Suresh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Dookudu Hyderabad robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics