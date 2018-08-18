Home Cities Hyderabad

Freedom with wonder kids

Published: 18th August 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farzi cafe celebrated the 72nd Independence Day by hosting kids from Valmiki Foundation. The chief guest for the event was Tollywood Actor and youth icon Vijay Deverakonda. The event started off with a cake cutting by the kids followed by a series of fun activities. The atmosphere was warm with giggles and laughter all around.  

The staff and the management of the restaurant organised interesting games for the kids to entertain them and make them feel special and memorable. The guests, kids and the staff participated enthusiastically in the activities like painting, magic show, singing, dancing, live music etc and enjoyed the celebrations. Beautiful performances by all the children wrapped up the event. The day was full of fun and joy with over 50 kids having an experience of lifetime. Kids interacted with Vijay Deverakonda and also clicked pictures with him.

Chef Sombir Choudhary curated a special kids menu on this occasion which includes the dishes like Potato smiley’s with Tomato mayo, Chicken pop corn with Bbq cream, Cocktail Pizzas, Flavored cupcakes, Colorful candy floss, Nutella lolly pop, Mango flavoured yoghurt spheres and many more. Live chat counter has also organized especially for kids. The kids relished the sumptuous Brunch and special mocktails and were seen having a gala time.

The cafe’s owner Aman Chainani said, “The celebrations made it truly delightful experience. It was really fascinating to watch the kids dancing and enjoying. We look forward to celebrating many such occasions in the future.”

Farzi cafe Independence Day

