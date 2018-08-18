Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad students reach out to Kerala flood victims

Among many who jumped into action were students from the University of Hyderabad, which has a sizeable number of students from Kerala.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Relief items collected at one of the flood relief collection centres in Hyderabad on Friday | EXPRESS

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from various parts of Hyderabad have joined hands to help flood-ravaged Kerala find its feet. Among many who jumped into action were students from the University of Hyderabad, which has a sizeable number of students from Kerala. “We are in touch with a local NGO in Kerala called Green Palliative which is helping people in Calicut and Wayanad,” said Faseeh Ahmed K, a PHD student who was volunteering.

The UoH students are hoping to collect about Rs 2 lakh. Till now, a sum of Rs 8,000 has been collected per hostel. “The response has been positive, people are concerned about the situation there and door-to-door collection drives are also ensuring they understand the ground situation better,” added Faseeh. They are also heading to Masjids in the city to collect funds. Similarly, Symbiosis Law College students set up 10 collection counters. “On our first day we collected several essentials required during floods from the 1,800-odd faculty members,” said Irine Mathew, the student who led the drive.   The students of TISS Hyderabad also joined hands to help the victims. “We have an organisation called ‘Azaad Mann’ which took up a donation drive and collected around Rs 42,000. It was sent to CM’s relief fund three days ago” informed Bibin Thomas, Coordinator of Azaad Mann.

AP CM NAIDU ANNOUNCES Rs 10 CRORE Vijayawada:
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced `10 crore financial aid to the flood-affected Kerala for taking up relief work. Apart from announcing the amount on behalf of the AP state government, Naidu also urged the people to help the flood victims in Kerala.

CPM to collect donations in TS from August 19
Hyderabad: CPM Telangana State committee has decided to collect the donations from the public from August 19 to 26 for helping the flood victims in Kerala. “All the party branches in the state and peoples’  organisations should cooperate and and give donations liberally to provide succour to the people of Kerala,” CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

KCR announces Rs 25 cr help to flood-hit Kerala
Hyderabad: Telangana State government has announced Rs 25 crore financial help to Kerala, which was devastated with floods. “Immediately handover Rs 25 crore to Kerala government, ‘’ Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday. Besides, financial help, the Telangana government has also decided to provide Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifying machines to Kerala.  Due to polluted flood water, people had no access to safe drinking water and hence Rao directed the officials to supply Rs 2.5 crore worth RO plants for treating drinking water in Kerala. “It is our bounden duty to help the trouble-torn Kerala,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

