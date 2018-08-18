Home Cities Hyderabad

Poison from Musi now makes its way to the milk we drink

According to the EU, the prescribed level (MRL) for quinalphos in milk is 0.01.

Traces of pesticides in milk collected from the Musi riverbank | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is Musi contaminating your milk? A recent study conducted to find direct and indirect effect of pollution in Musi river showed that there are traces of pesticides in milk collected from places along its bank.

The study, ‘Determination of organophosphorus pesticide residues in milk samples along Musi river belt’, by professors of PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, found that a pesticide called quinalphos was above the maximum residue level (MRL) prescribed by the European Union. Maximum residue level (MRL) is the highest level of a pesticide that is expected to remain in food products without being a concern to human health.

According to the EU, the prescribed level (MRL) for quinalphos in milk is 0.01. However, in the milk sample collected from Zone IV of the Musi river — Pillai Palli, Rudravelly, Brahmanapally, Venkiryala, Edulabad, Nadama Khada, Shivareddy gudem and Alinagar — it was found that residues of Quinalphos were at a concentration of 0.06 ± 0.015 (0.04-0.08) ppm.

The study was also conducted on the milk collected from six other zones, including Chadharghat, Malakpet, Amberpet and Uppal areas where, though pesticides like dichlorovas, phorate, methyl parathion, fenitrotion, profenphos and so on were detected, it was beneath the designated MRL levels.

“Pesticides in milk originate from contaminated feed, grass or corn silage and direct application of pesticides on dairy cattle,” the study notes. “Because human beings are the last link in the food chain, they consume the highest levels of these compounds.”

The result is often life threatening. According to previous studies, there is a direct link between pesticide, dairy products and Parkinson’s disease. One such study tracked 450 men from Hawaii where high levels of an insecticide was used on pineapple fields and as a result it was also found in the milk in the area. The study also found that there was a loss of brain cells among heavy milk drinkers.

Methodology
48 milk samples were collected from 6 divided zones on the downstream of Musi river to conduct study. Sterilized glass bottles were used to collect milk samples, labeled and transported to lab in ice pack, They were kept at 4°C until. Samples were subjected to analysis within 24 h from arrival

