Home Cities Hyderabad

‘They spared me thinking I was dead’

Taramati is shell-shocked, partly because of disbelief that she is still alive and partly overwhelmed by the loss of her husband.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Taramati says she noticed the robbers entering the room.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taramati is shell-shocked, partly because of disbelief that she is still alive and partly overwhelmed by the loss of her husband. She explained to police how she managed to escape from the robbers. She claims the robbers left her unharmed after she pretended to lay like she was dead.

Rajender’s family members, meanwhile, are clueless about why he was murdered. The CCTV camera in front of Rajender’s house was not working at the time of crime, making investigations further difficult.
“There are other cameras in the surroundings, but they are not covering the victim’s house. The one camera which is in the purview is not working for the past two days.” said an investigating official.

Around 1.45 am, Taramati says she noticed the robbers entering the room. She allegedly tried to raise alarm, but they closed her mouth and blindfolded her eyes. Later, they gagged her mouth and tied her hands and legs and left her on the cot. “When they gagged my mouth, I pretended to be motionless, which made them think that I was dead,” said Taramati.

Later after the robbers fled the house, she used a knife near her to cut the ropes tied to her hands and then set herself loose. She then rushed to their neighbour and called for help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics