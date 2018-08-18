‘They spared me thinking I was dead’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taramati is shell-shocked, partly because of disbelief that she is still alive and partly overwhelmed by the loss of her husband. She explained to police how she managed to escape from the robbers. She claims the robbers left her unharmed after she pretended to lay like she was dead.

Rajender’s family members, meanwhile, are clueless about why he was murdered. The CCTV camera in front of Rajender’s house was not working at the time of crime, making investigations further difficult.

“There are other cameras in the surroundings, but they are not covering the victim’s house. The one camera which is in the purview is not working for the past two days.” said an investigating official.

Around 1.45 am, Taramati says she noticed the robbers entering the room. She allegedly tried to raise alarm, but they closed her mouth and blindfolded her eyes. Later, they gagged her mouth and tied her hands and legs and left her on the cot. “When they gagged my mouth, I pretended to be motionless, which made them think that I was dead,” said Taramati.

Later after the robbers fled the house, she used a knife near her to cut the ropes tied to her hands and then set herself loose. She then rushed to their neighbour and called for help.