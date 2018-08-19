Hyderabad footpath demolitions in city cross 10,000 mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demolition drive against footpath encroachments crosses 10,000 marks. As part of the footpath demolition drive, the Enforcement wing of GHMC on Saturday demolished as many as 400 footpath encroachments from Khairatabad X Road to Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Metro station via Punjagutta.

Of the 400 demolitions, 108 were permanent structures, 150 were semi and permanent structures from Punjagutta flyover to SR Nagar, while 71 permanent structures, 65 semi-permanent and 18 moveable structures were removed between Khairatabad and Punjagutta flyover. VE&DM Director, Vishwajit Kampati informed.

GHMC to hold meeting tomorrow

With GHMC deciding to initiate stringent against flouting of fire safety norms by the management of pubs, bar and restaurants, GHMC has called for a meeting with management at GHMC head office, Tank Bund Road on August 20.

As per the list of GHMC, there are as many as 714 bar and restaurants and another 250 which are not listed in GHMC. All the managements have been told to attend the meeting on Monday.