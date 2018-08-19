Hyderabad theme park based on RWH pits to create groundwater awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The irregular rains in the twin cities failed to recharge the groundwater much. This can be attributed largely to lack of Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) in a majority of houses in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Of the 22 lakh households under GHMC jurisdiction, not even five per cent have RWH pits on their premises and even borewells have gone dry as the depths of groundwater table has fallen drastically.

Realising the seriousness of the issue, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to create mass awareness on water conservation among citizens by developing an exclusive ‘Theme Park’ based on RWH pits at Road no. 51 in Jubilee Hills.

Works underway

Works on the RWHS theme park are under progress and it will be provided with animation work including virtual reality, holographic projection, interactive games, projection mapping etc. A resource centre is also being developed.

Water board managing director M Dana Kishore, who inspected the park to check the thematic presentations being developed in the park at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, has directed the officials to complete the works at the earliest. It would be inaugurated shortly by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao. Water board officials, meanwhile, said that the theme park would include the following feature: Chota Bheem-themed five minute short film on RWHS and water preservation. The film will focus on RWHS, water cycle and water preservation.

There will be a virtual reality experience on how water from rivers Godavari and Krishna reaches the homes in the city. Holographic projection of sewage treatment and water treatment plants, 3D models of sewage and water treatment plants will also be set up. These 3D models will be showcased in the holobox which is the water board’s holography technology.

Musical fountain to be installed in the park

A six pattern musical fountain will also be installed in the park fountain. The fountain will work with RGB lights and will react to the beat of the music. Existing architecture, landscapes will be used to project 3D imageries. Projection mapping will have a story about water cycle on importance of saving water. The objects that will be projected would come alive and have sound and music to support the characters, they said.

Illegal structures on water conduit demolished

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has demolished a few unauthorised structures on Saturday along the water conduit between Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Asifnagar filter beds. The vigilance wing along with water board officials took up the demolition drive of illegal structures. The water board has warned that it would not tolerate any such unauthorised constructions coming up on the water conduit and would demolish them.