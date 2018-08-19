Home Cities Hyderabad

Lensmen upset over ban on photography in Hyderabad parks

August 19 marks yet another day in observance of World Photography Day.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:11 AM

A board outside Indira Park says photography prohibited inside the park | R Satish Babu

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than a century after ‘how a photograph is made’ was announced by the French to the world, photographers in the city are denied a chance of honing their skills. August 19 marks yet another day in observance of World Photography Day.

While photography enthusiasts are kept out of city parks, for example, even a basic photography equipment such as a tripod is also not allowed near the iconic Buddha statue on the Necklace road.
Be it historical places like Golconda Fort or the Chowmahalla Palace, enthusiasts are charged hefty amounts that run into thousands of rupees for carrying a digital camera. For instance, for nature photography, `500 is charged at KVBR Botanical garden. In  Indira park, Sanjeeviah park, and Biodiversity park, photography is totally prohibited.

“As nature photographers, we want to take pictures of birds and those are in high numbers at KBR park and botanical garden, but they have imposed a ban on photography. Not a single park in the city allows photography,” observed Saurabh Chatterjee, a travel photographer.  It may be mentioned here that a common reason cited by park authorities is of blackmailing couples by taking their pictures. “But we go in the early morning when there is golden light and there is no room for blackmailing.

The parks should be allowed for photographers at least during the morning hours,” Chatterjee argued. “To enter into Golconda Fort with a digital camera I had to spend `3,000. Even having a tripod to shoot a long exposure shot at Tank Bund is not allowed to be set up by the lake police,” pointed out Arvind Chenji, president, Telangana Photography Society.

“Sanjeeviah Park and NTR Gardens used to be our common places to have group meetings. We could practice techniques right away but due to the curbs we are forced to either cancel them or shift too far off places in the city,” observed P Ram Nagesh, founding organiser of Hyderabad Digital Photography Club.

World Photography Day

