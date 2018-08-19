Seven minor girls rescued from brothels in Yadadri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven minor girls including a four-year-old were rescued from a brothel house at Yadadri town on Saturday, making the total number of girls rescued from different brothel houses to 24 in three weeks.

Police arrested five women, who were allegedly involved in trafficking. So far, police have arrested 24 traffickers including 20 women. All the women traffickers claimed that the minors were their own children or of their kin and are staying with them for studies.

The girls were produced before the child welfare committee and the four-year-old was shifted to Shishu Vihar at Nalgonda and six others aged between 6 and 10 were handed over to Prajwala home.

As a part of the ongoing crackdown on child trafficking, Yadadri police conducted raids on five houses at Ganeshnagar and rescued seven girls. Inquiries revealed that the children were procured from an agent Shankar, by paying up to Rs 60,000 each. They were procured from different parts of AP and Telangana from public places like bus and railway stations.

The women claimed that the girls were their own, but inquiries revealed that the girls were in their possession for only a couple of years. The girls were purchased for pushing them into prostitution, but so far they were not administered growth hormone injections.