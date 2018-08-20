Drunk biker injured while fleeing cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old biker suffered injuries while jumping over the road median to escape when stopped by traffic police sleuths who were conducting checks against drunken driving at Jubilee Hills in the city on Saturday night. He was admitted to a hospital and discharged later.

Around midnight, the traffic police had set up seven checkpoints at Diamond Point in Jubilee Hills police limits to conduct checks against drunken driving by motorists. One Siddhartha, a resident of Sanathnagar, was going home on his bike in a drunken condition.

“The rider noticed the checkpoint and the police checking drunken drivers. In an attempt to escape, he parked his bike and jumped over the median. As he was in a drunken condition, he fell down on the trot. He received a minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital where he got proper medication and was discharged,’’ police said.

Later, police registered a case of drunken driving against him and seized his bike. Traffic police registered a total number of 148 drunken drive cases in Jubilee Hills. They seized 86 bikes, 61 cars and an autorickshaw.