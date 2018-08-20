Home Cities Hyderabad

Mother, son crushed under wheels of TSRTC bus

The boy died on the spot, the mother succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

A video grab of an TSRTC bus ramming a woman and her son at Hanamakonda| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a mother and son duo were mowed down by a TSRTC bus at Hanamkonda crossroads on Sunday. While the boy died on the spot, the mother succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital. The duo has been identified as Sarita (30) and Ritvick (12), residents of Hanmakonda.

The driver, reportedly, didn’t notice the duo coming under the wheels. Having run over them, he went to the bus depot and parked the bus. He had reportedly just finished his duty and was in a hurry, hence he did not observe the duo crossing the road. It was only after the police came to the bus depot that he came to know that two persons came under his wheel.  The incident took place in broad daylight when the TSRTC bus was taking a sharp turn. It hit the duo from behind and ran over them. An eyewitness said: “she was returning from an internet cafe at that moment and the bus did not even bother to apply brakes.” Even the duo failed to notice the bus approaching them until the last second.

Police say that the CCTV footage shows the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. “The preliminary investigation shows the accident happened due to driver’s negligence. We have taken the bus and the driver into custody, further investigation is on,” police said.  

Though most of the eyewitnesses are blaming the driver for the accident, the RTC officials are claiming that the accident happened as the duo was walking in the middle of the road. They stated that the driver was not driving the bus fast when the accident took place. The women is survived by her husband, who is working as cable operator in Hanmakonda.

