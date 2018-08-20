Soon six more logistics parks and bus terminals in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realising the need for more logistics parks and bus terminals as the city is centrally located and is a transport hub for freight movement on the north-south corridor and across the country, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to establish six logistic parks and bus terminals in public-private partnership around the city. These will come up at Miyapur, Shamshabad, Shameerpet, Patancheru, Pedda Amberpet & Manoharabad.

HMDA has invited request for proposal for selection of project development and transaction advisor and has earmarked `100 crores for the acquisition of land required for the terminals on priority. Due to the advantage of the city’s location, major companies like Amazon, P&G and Johnson have come forward to set up fulfilment centres in the city.

To promote hassle-free movement of goods and improve the supply chain management, the HMDA is already developing two logistic parks, one at Batasingaram (35 acres) on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and another at Mangalpally (20 acres) on the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway. Now it wants to set up a few more in the PPP mode basing on the evaluation of land parcels around ORR or HMDA region, HMDA officials told Express.

As Hyderabad is turning out to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, HMDA has planned more bus, railway and metro terminals across the city. As part of that plan, it wants to develop a few bus terminals and ports with world-class facilities for commuters as well as bus operators across the major urban nodes. The sites and sizes of the terminals will be based on the market assessment.

The aim to have a consultant is to structure the projects bankable and select developers who will establish the terminals in PPP mode with zero or minimum investment from HMDA. The consultant has to ensure transparency in the selection of developers as per norms. The consultant will assist the HMDA in finalising the sites suitable for the terminals after making the required studies and evaluations. The agency should also be involved in inviting expressions of interest, etc basing on the procurement strategy to be adopted.

The consultant should also undertake a preliminary study of locations, make assessment and evaluation of site location, site area, site connectivity, and suggest the best-suited sites. Basing on the reports, HMDA will short-list the sites.