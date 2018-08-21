‘Cop did not have driving licence’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Rein Bazar head constable Ashok, who was driving the patrol vehicle that had run over a GHMC woman sweeper did not possess a driving license, revealed an inquiry report. Mirchowk ACP B Anand, in his report, held that Ashok was responsible for killing the woman. “We have found that Ashok was not allowed to drive the patrolling vehicle even in an emergency situation. He can’t even drive a four-wheeler properly,” the ACP said.