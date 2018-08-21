Distraught mom of kidnapped six-year-old kept searching for Ayush on Secunderabad Railway Station

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanju searched the entire railway station, with a picture of her missing son Ayush saved on her mobile, asking passengers if they had seen him. But, her efforts, so far, have been in vain. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sanju moved to the city just two weeks back in search of a livelihood. On her brother in-law’s request, she decided to go back home and came to the railway station.

The only proof she has of her son is his picture on her mobile. The 35-year-old mother is now distraught, her daughter Anjali is confused as to why her mother was running around and where her brother had gone. Sanju, who had left the children in the waiting room and gone to get some tea and biscuits for them, found her son missing when she returned.

Anjali could not give her much details. Fearing Ayush might have wandered off to the platform, she searched the entire stretch. Then she searched all platforms in Secunderabad railway station, carrying her daughter along with her. But, there was no clue. “I have shown my son’s picture to every passenger I came across, but no one seem to know,” said Sanju.

Sanju was married to Dileep and the couple was residing in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, working as daily wage labourers. A year ago, Dileep was diagnosed with cancer and Sanju was left to fend for the family all alone. A month ago, Dileep’s younger brother Vijay Bahadur, who is already working in Hyderabad, asked Sanju to come to the city, so that she can work and earn well.

When she landed here, however, Vijay did not come to pick her up as promised. She ended up begging near the Secunderabad railway station. A good Samaritan who saw her begging offered her a job as the sweeper and took her to a house at Bandlaguda, where she and her kids were given accommodation in a tin shed.

While she was working, two days ago, Vijay contacted her and inquired about her condition. He also told her that they can go back to their hometown and asked her to come to the railway station so that they can leave by Monday morning train. After searching for more than two hours, she approached the railway police.