Home Cities Hyderabad

Instagrammers beware, accounts are being hacked!

From being a photo-sharing social platform to a brand creation centre rivalled only to Twitter, Instagram’s popularity has grown through the years with everyone from celebrities to politicians.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From being a photo-sharing social platform to a brand creation centre rivalled only to Twitter, Instagram’s popularity has grown through the years with everyone -- from celebrities to politicians -- on the platform.       

However, a new hack is now kicking users out of their own account and one cannot even log back in. The issue came to light about a week ago. Suddenly, users were getting logged out of their own accounts and then their username and profile pictures were getting changed and their bios were being deleted. Even resetting the account does not work as email addresses linked with the accounts also get changed, to a Russian domain, with a random phone number.

An Instagram user on Twitter wrote, “Hey @instagram! My account was hacked this afternoon by someone in Russia. I can’t unlock my account and my email was changed to some sketchy dot RU (.RU) address. I’ve had this account for over six years and your help page is useless! Pls, help #instagramhack.”

Though most of the affected accounts are from the United States of America, the large-scale use of the social platform has many in the city worried. Swathi, an entrepreneur who runs an online boutique on Instagram said, “Many of my sales come through Instagram. If I am locked out of my own account, then my business will take a hit.”

City-based independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali said, “People should enable two-factor authentication to avert any third party accessing their social media accounts.” However, few reports claim that even that might not be enough. Many think that the recent spate of hacks on Instagram accounts maybe because of SIM card swaps -- a scam in which hackers steal one’s mobile identity after convincing users to switch their phone number over to a SIM card they own.

A Wired report said: “By diverting your incoming messages, scammers can easily complete the text-based two-factor authentication that protects your most sensitive accounts.”“One should not just use two-factor authentication via text messages. Third party apps like Google Authenticator should be used. There are even physical USB u2f keys which are much more better,” Kodali added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Instagram Hacking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony