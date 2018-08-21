Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-yr-old boy kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station

A six-year-old boy was kidnapped from platform no 1 at Secunderabad railway station on Monday morning.

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy was kidnapped from platform no 1 at Secunderabad railway station on Monday morning. The boy Ayush had come to the station on Sunday evening along with his mother Sanju and younger sister Anjali to board a train to go to their native place in UP on Monday morning.  Leaving the kids in the general waiting hall, Sanju went out to buy tea and snacks, but when she returned, she found the boy missing.

She inquired with Anjali but the child could not tell her any details. A worried Sanju approached the Railway police.After checking the CCTV  footages at the station and the surroundings, the police found the boy walking out of the station with two unidentified women, one clad in a sari and another in a salwar kameez. They were seen moving out of the station.

According to police, the women, along with boy boarded an RTC bus (47L) near Alpha hotel but got down immediately. They later walked towards the Medchal bus stop and stopped an auto rickshaw and inquired with the driver, but did not board the auto.  They were last captured in a CC camera in a small lane behind the Regional Passport office.

Even as teams from railway police were fanning around surroundings, searching hotels and houses, the Hyderabad city police and task force also swung into action to trace the boy and the kidnappers.

All major bus stations alerted

G Ashok Kumar, superintendent of the Railway Police,  Secunderabad,  said the kidnappers could have taken bus route to move out of the city. “All major bus stations, departure points in the city have been alerted. We are trying to identify the auto rickshaw which the women tried to board,” he said. Sanju (35), who was working as a sweeper in Bandlaguda, had come to  Secunderabad railway station along with her two kids on Sunday evening. Her brother-in-law Vijay Bhargav, who resides at Falaknuma, told her that they will take the Danapur Express on Monday morning to go to their hometown. Since she had reached the station much before the train started, she stayed in  general waiting hall on platform No 1. On Monday morning at around 8 am, she went out to buy tea and snacks.

Meanwhile,  DGP Mahender Reddy instructed the Railway Police to treat the case on top priority and trace the boy at the earliest. Police traced the city bus which the kidnappers boarded and alighted immediately. It is a Manikonda-bound bus (47L). The driver told the police that the women got down the bus as the boy started crying loudly. Police registered a case of kidnap and investigation is on.

