Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad incubator to help 50 Indian startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), aims to impart a major boost to the Indian chip design sector by launching an incubator dedicated exclusively to help start-ups in this sector. As many as three start-ups are already being incubated and early-stage start-ups are being encouraged to apply.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in a video message for Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) said, “This incubator is a step in the right direction. It will greatly benefit from the expertise of IIT-Hyderabad and mentors outside the institute should make a mark in the International Chip Design Sector. ”

The primary motivation for the incubator programme is to provide a one-stop solution for start-ups focusing in the area of chip design. The goal is to incubate at least 50 ‘Make-in-India’ chip design companies that can compete globally and generate Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).