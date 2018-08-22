Home Cities Hyderabad

No-trust motion against TRS Secunderabad Cantonment Board VP by his own party men

Board members belonging to TRS are vexed by J Ramakrishna’s refusal to step down

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:06 AM

J.Ramakrishna

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven elected members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who belong to the TRS, on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against board vice-president J.Ramakrishna who too belongs to their party. The motion was supported by the lone opposition member belonging to the Congress.
The board has eight elected members. They submitted the notice to the board president who is an Army officer.

The TRS members’ desperate act followed Ramakrishna’s stubborn refusal to step down even though his term ended in April and to pave the way for another member of the party to replace him as per a formula worked out by the TRS high command.

With the Assembly elections to be held next year, keeping its flock together in the Cantonment Board appears to be a tough task for the TRS thanks to an intense infighting among the board members of the party. The disgruntled elected members had taken the issue to the party high command but the issue has not been resolved. The MP and the Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, who too are TRS leaders,, failed to hammer out a compromise between the two groups.

J.Maheshwar Reddy, who was elected for the first time from Ward No.1 (Bowenpally), said, “I have the support of five elected members to become vice-president.” According to him, it was his turn now to become the vice-president as per the internal agreement. He also alleged that Ramakrishna failed to get funds from the Union ministry of defence and the state government as well for the development of the Cantonment area. “We had already sounded the party higher-ups about our intention to move a no-confidence motion against Ramakrishna and they supported our decision. So, we submitted the representation to the SCB president who gave four days’ time to the vice-president to prove the support of a majority of elected members,” he claimed.

Speaking to Express, Ramakrishna claimed the support of four elected members. “TRS high command has already ruled out any change of vice-president. Anyhow, it will decide on the matter.When contacted, G.Sayanna, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, admitted that the party high command was aware of the issue but termed moving the no-confidence motion was not right. “Once again we will take the issue to minister KT Rama Rao and solve the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

M Krishank, the Congress spokesman, said the elected members were interested only in the post of vice-president and they failed to bring issues such as water problem to the notice of the party leadership.

