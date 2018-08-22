Home Cities Hyderabad

Parents form Joint Action Committee to fight fee hike in engineering colleges

In order to create pressure on the management of the private engineering colleges to roll back its demand for an additional fee of `86,500 from Category B students, parents have formed a JAC.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to create pressure on the management of the private engineering colleges to roll back its demand for an additional fee of `86,500 from Category B students, parents associations have formed a Joint Action Committee of Engineering Colleges Parents (JACECP) here on Tuesday.

Along with Telangana Parents Association (TPA), parents of students studying in engineering colleges like Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE), and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) have joined hands to form the JAC. It may be recalled that barely a week ago, the college had issued a circular demanding that students should pay the tuition fee of `1.13 lakh along with the “differential amount” of `86,500, and `5,500 towards special fee by August 31.
“For the past two days, CBIT students have been protesting and have boycotted classes too.

Vasavi and Sreenidhi too have been demanding students to pay the increased fee and soon the other 173 colleges will also demand. So we decided to unite since our cause is common,” said G Srinivas Rao, general secretary.  

On 25 August, the JAC will hold a meeting to discuss the issue and a representation will also be submitted, said N Narayana, chief advisor. Parents also questioned the role of Telangana State Admission, Fee Regulatory Committee and the government if colleges could simply go to the court and get an interim order on the fee fixed by the TSAFRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Engineering Colleges Fee Hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games