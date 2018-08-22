Parents form Joint Action Committee to fight fee hike in engineering colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to create pressure on the management of the private engineering colleges to roll back its demand for an additional fee of `86,500 from Category B students, parents associations have formed a Joint Action Committee of Engineering Colleges Parents (JACECP) here on Tuesday.

Along with Telangana Parents Association (TPA), parents of students studying in engineering colleges like Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE), and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) have joined hands to form the JAC. It may be recalled that barely a week ago, the college had issued a circular demanding that students should pay the tuition fee of `1.13 lakh along with the “differential amount” of `86,500, and `5,500 towards special fee by August 31.

“For the past two days, CBIT students have been protesting and have boycotted classes too.

Vasavi and Sreenidhi too have been demanding students to pay the increased fee and soon the other 173 colleges will also demand. So we decided to unite since our cause is common,” said G Srinivas Rao, general secretary.

On 25 August, the JAC will hold a meeting to discuss the issue and a representation will also be submitted, said N Narayana, chief advisor. Parents also questioned the role of Telangana State Admission, Fee Regulatory Committee and the government if colleges could simply go to the court and get an interim order on the fee fixed by the TSAFRC.