‘The boy was almost lost due to lack of CCTV cameras inside station’

While Ayush was kidnapped from platform no. 1 at Secunderabad railway station, neither the boy nor the kidnappers were spotted in any cameras at the railway station.

22nd August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Ayush was kidnapped from platform no. 1 at Secunderabad railway station, neither the boy nor the kidnappers were spotted in any cameras at the railway station. The cameras installed by local police outside the railway station were the ones which gave vital leads which helped police crack the case within 24 hours. It was found there was no CC camera inside the general waiting hall too.

B Sumathi, DCP North Zone, suggested that the Railway department should take steps to install CCTV cameras in every location inside the railway station as well as the premises to help avoid such incidents, and also detect cases at the earliest. “We request them to look into this aspect of improving the security at the station and also the safety of passengers. We hope they will work on this aspect,” she said.

The police said that when Ayush started crying, the kidnappers told him that his mother had died, and they would take care of him. They then boarded a Manikonda-bound bus from the station but alighted immediately. As the boy was crying loudly, the driver asked them the reason. They told the driver that since the boy’s mother could not board the bus, he was crying. After this, they alighted.

Kidnappers’ profile
M Yadamma: Has two kids residing with their father at Mahabubnagar
M Jaya: Got engaged two weeks ago and her marriage is fixed during Dasara

