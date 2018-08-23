Home Cities Hyderabad

Imminent danger of fire accidents in city: Officials

The fire accident in Mumbai, which claimed four lives on Wednesday, has forced officials and denizens to rethink their safety and well-being.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Efforts to control the blazes were complicated by winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, according to the fire service.  

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire department officials in Hyderabad observe that a lot of buildings in the city do not comply with fire safety norms. The fire accident in Mumbai, which claimed four lives on Wednesday, has forced officials and denizens to rethink their safety and well-being. “From residential buildings to commercial complexes, a lot of buildings will be exposed to serious damage in the eventuality of a fire break out,” and officially said.

Take for instance the massive fire that broke out at a paint shop in Ranigunj a couple of months ago. Fire tenders could not bring down the flames even two days after the fire broke out. The main reason behind this was the teams had very little access to move around the building. The operations were severely compromised due to the fact that the building was nestled in a corner on an alley. “The main issue, when it comes to the dousing of flames, is the lack of enough place around the building to move around freely,” a senior officer observed. 

A look inside the lanes of popular shopping centres like Gujarati Galli in Koti, General Bazar & Ranigunj in Secunderabad is enough to see how cramped the by-lanes can be at some places. The situation isn’t any different at places like Ameerpet and Ranigunj where scores of educational institutions have proliferated extremely close to each other.

Further, the official said that cellars were meant to be empty without any construction like kindergarten areas or watchmen quarters. “But a lot of buildings have such rooms which are simply not meant to exist from the standpoint of fire safety,” the official said. “A lot of people in rural areas have constructed buildings with more floors that they have obtained permission for. The owners don’t really know how much of a fire hazard this can be,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Fire Fire accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games