Home Cities Hyderabad

Escape the reality

Imagine you and your friends are locked up and the only way out is to find a `500 crore worth of a treasure in just one hour through clues hidden in the place you’re stuck in.

Published: 25th August 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine you and your friends are locked up and the only way out is to find a `500 crore worth of a treasure in just one hour through clues hidden in the place you’re stuck in. No, this isn’t a plot of a thriller movie. It is one of the themes of The Hidden Hour, an interactive escape room game, located at Road No 36, Banjara Hills. Inaugurated just over a month ago, The Hidden Hour currently offers four themes including a haunted house, treasure hunt, stranded island and bomb diffusal.

We tried out the treasure hunt where, we were instructed to find an antique idol which was worth Rs 500 crore. The game kicks off with getting locked in a mysterious room that has numbers, posters and giant playing cards.

As we figure out the clues we get through to the next room and then to the next.and finally to the treasure. But be warned, the clues have to be solved in the one hour given. Players are given three hints through the challenge, and they can avail one of them by waving at the cameras slotted in each room. The LED screen in the rooms display the clock ticking and the clues when they are given.

The colours, the background music and the clues all give you the thrill of an actual adventure and add that to the bonding time with your friends sans the smartphones, it becomes an incredible experience. The clues do get difficult as you go and can sometimes feel frustrating. But on the whole, it is worth a try.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat