Escape the reality

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine you and your friends are locked up and the only way out is to find a `500 crore worth of a treasure in just one hour through clues hidden in the place you’re stuck in. No, this isn’t a plot of a thriller movie. It is one of the themes of The Hidden Hour, an interactive escape room game, located at Road No 36, Banjara Hills. Inaugurated just over a month ago, The Hidden Hour currently offers four themes including a haunted house, treasure hunt, stranded island and bomb diffusal.

We tried out the treasure hunt where, we were instructed to find an antique idol which was worth Rs 500 crore. The game kicks off with getting locked in a mysterious room that has numbers, posters and giant playing cards.

As we figure out the clues we get through to the next room and then to the next.and finally to the treasure. But be warned, the clues have to be solved in the one hour given. Players are given three hints through the challenge, and they can avail one of them by waving at the cameras slotted in each room. The LED screen in the rooms display the clock ticking and the clues when they are given.

The colours, the background music and the clues all give you the thrill of an actual adventure and add that to the bonding time with your friends sans the smartphones, it becomes an incredible experience. The clues do get difficult as you go and can sometimes feel frustrating. But on the whole, it is worth a try.

