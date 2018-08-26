Unable to recite poem, student slapped 9 times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A class 10 student of Krishnaveni Talent School, Chilkanagar, Uppal was allegedly slapped multiple times across her face and back by her Telugu teacher as a punishment for not being able to recite a poem, on Saturday. The parents have approached the police who registered cases against both the teacher B Yashwanth and school management under Sec 75 of JJ Act, said Y Narasimha Reddy, inspector, Uppal police.

This is the fourth incident of corporal punishment in less than a fortnight, with the most recent one reported on Friday in which a five-year-old kindergarten child was beaten up by his teacher with a stick for being inattentive in class. A video grab of the incident doing the rounds on WhatsApp shows the teacher mercilessly thrashing the student and her classmate sitting beside her.

According to the parents, the student was so traumatised and in pain that her blood pressure dropped and she fainted after returning home from school. “The teacher is known for beating students and this is not the first time he has done this but it has to be ensured that this is the last time he has beaten any child. We want the school to sack him,” said the father.

He added that though his daughter had learnt the poem the previous night, she could not recall a few lines resulting in the wrath of the teacher. It has also come to light that though the school is called Krishnaveni Talent School, it is not part of the popular K Krishnaveni chain of schools and has been fraudulently using the name to fool parents.

Child rights activist Achyuta Rao wrote to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stating it was a severe violation of child rights and asked the commissioner of school education to take strict action against the teacher and the school.

