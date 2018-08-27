Home Cities Hyderabad

Breath analyser makes a boo-boo!

Syed Zaheeruddin Quadri, was caught by the cops for driving under the influence of alcohol, on Saturday night.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Breath Analyzers. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A lot of people were high on Saturday, and they knew it. But confusion prevails over the ‘drunkenness’ of one particular youngster, to such an extent that he’s got cops racking their brains. This youngster, Syed Zaheeruddin Quadri, was caught by the cops for driving under the influence of alcohol, on Saturday night. According to breath analyser test, there was 43 mg booze per 100 ml of blood in his body.

Zaheeruddin, but, begged to differ. He stood firm saying he wasn’t drunk. So cops took him to Osmania General Hospital for a blood test. Now, guess what? The test report came negative, it said there was no alcohol presence in his body. So, did the breath analyser get it wrong, perhaps high from all the alcoholic fumes blown by Saturday night party goers?

Whatever the reason, the good old breath analyser has put a bunch of traffic cops in the dock. For, Quadri has filed a complaint against them for deliberately detaining him. “The test revealed his level as 43 mg. Anything above 30 mg is a violation of law. That’s why I detained his bike and issued chalan,” claims traffic inspector G Shankar Raju.

While Zaheeruddin did not want to comment — after all even breath analysers are allowed one mistake — the police are not going to let this go easily. They maintained that the truth would come out if proper examination is conducted, by sending blood samples of Zaheeruddin to forensics lab for verification. Their bottom line: our breath analyser cannot be wrong!

Breath analyser Osmania General Hospital Driving under the influence

