No trace yet of women kidnappers, say police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two kids, kidnapped by the same women who had taken a six-year-old boy from Secunderabad Railway Station, might have been rescued, but the police have still not been able to trace their details.

Police had suspected that one of the children, a six-year-old, could have been the same kid kidnapped at Medchal railway station in 2016, but the details did not match.

One of the suspects had claimed the same, but it was found to be misleading.

The police had taken the girl to the couple who had lost their daughter in 2016, only to be told that she was in fact someone they did not recognise or know. “ The couple clearly said this girl was not their child. We have shifted her to a girls’ care home.” said an official.

Meanwhile, there are no leads on the details of the other boy, a four-year-old as well. Railway police have also arrested the third accused women Anjamma, who held the children with her and claimed that she was mother to both of them.