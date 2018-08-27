Home Cities Hyderabad

No trace yet of women kidnappers, say police

The two kids, kidnapped by the same women who had taken a six-year-old boy from Secunderabad Railway Station, might have been rescued, but the police have still not been able to trace their details.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two kids, kidnapped by the same women who had taken a six-year-old boy from Secunderabad Railway Station, might have been rescued, but the police have still not been able to trace their details.

Police had suspected that one of the children, a six-year-old, could have been the same kid kidnapped at Medchal railway station in 2016, but the details did not match.

One of the suspects had claimed the same, but it was found to be misleading.
The police had taken the girl to the couple who had lost their daughter in 2016, only to be told that she was in fact someone they did not recognise or know. “ The couple clearly said this girl was not their child. We have shifted her to a girls’ care home.” said an official.

Meanwhile, there are no leads on the details of the other boy, a four-year-old as well. Railway police have also arrested the third accused women Anjamma, who held the children with her and claimed that she was mother to both of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad Railway Station Anjamma Kidnapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6