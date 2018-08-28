Home Cities Hyderabad

Twin Blast Case: Justice delayed is justice denied

R Chander, president of Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association, looked distraught after the decision postponing the judgement in the twin blast case was out. 

Published: 28th August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Victims of the blast waiting outside court premises on Monday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: R Chander, president of Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association, looked distraught after the decision postponing the judgement in the twin blast case was out. While he was hopeful that the court would award capital punishment to the accused, he was clearly unhappy over the delay in investigation. Chander was accompanied by other blast victims.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and that has been proved once again,” they said. Chander said, “I do not want to blame the court as I have complete faith in the judiciary, but police who investigated the case are responsible for the delay.” Another blast victim Sayed Raheem said victims have been waiting for justice for the last 11 years and nothing has been done so far. Even the compensation given to the victims was a mere eyewash, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association Bomb Blast Twin blast case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love