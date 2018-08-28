Twin Blast Case: Justice delayed is justice denied

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: R Chander, president of Terrorist Bomb Blast Victims Association, looked distraught after the decision postponing the judgement in the twin blast case was out. While he was hopeful that the court would award capital punishment to the accused, he was clearly unhappy over the delay in investigation. Chander was accompanied by other blast victims.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and that has been proved once again,” they said. Chander said, “I do not want to blame the court as I have complete faith in the judiciary, but police who investigated the case are responsible for the delay.” Another blast victim Sayed Raheem said victims have been waiting for justice for the last 11 years and nothing has been done so far. Even the compensation given to the victims was a mere eyewash, he said.