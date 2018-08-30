Home Cities Hyderabad

Smokescreen: Vaping ban has gaping loopholes, say experts

While the ministry says these gadgets pose a great health risk, advocacy groups and store owners have doubts.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

What was once touted to be a “safe” alternative to tobacco, vapes are now set to face a blanket ban if the State follows the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry.

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Walk into any of the many swanky pan shops of the city and the sight of e-cigarettes and vapes will catch your attention. What was once touted to be a “safe” alternative to tobacco, vapes are now set to face a blanket ban if the State follows the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry. While the ministry says these gadgets pose a great health risk, advocacy groups and store owners have doubts.

“This is nothing but a move by the powerful tobacco lobby to cut down the growing e-cigarette business,” says one vape store owner. “Tobacco companies know that more and more people are switching over and it will impact their revenue.” Similarly, founder of Association of Vapers India Samrat Chowdary strongly opposed the ban.

“Almost half of cigarette smokers suffer from lung diseases and eventually succumb to it. Vapes came as a perfect alternative for them and are now surpassing the sales of chewable products like Nicotex,” he claimed. Priced between `800 and `2,000, vapes have caught the attention of not just those wanting to quit cigarettes, but has also become a hit among teenagers.    

This is causing some concern among health experts as vapes are not completely health, they are also known to cause considerable damage to health although it’s claimed to be relatively less than cigarettes. For instance, there are doubts about the “gateway effect” of vapes -- wherein one form of addiction leads to another, like from vapes they could move to cigarettes.

Samrat Chowdhery, however, dismisses these possibilities. “There is no evidence to the gateway effect on teenagers,” he says. “There could be a considerable number of minors smoking, but sale cannot be banned altogether. Instead, regularisation should be the way forward.” Experts now feel vapes will go the same ways hookah did.

While the State police banned hookah bars as they found lot of minors were smoking them in public places, sale of tobacco, perfume and pan for hookah has not been controlled. They are still available in Nampally, Afzalgunj, Begum Bazar, and Charminar. “Now, just like hookah, vapes will also be sold illegally,” says Jack.Experts also have a big, million dollar question: If vapes are banned, why cigarettes are still being sold?

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaping ban Union Health Ministry Association of Vapers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals