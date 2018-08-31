Home Cities Hyderabad

Man sexually assaults daughter: POCSO slapped

The girl’s mother in her complaint said the incident happened when the family members were away.

Published: 31st August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter under the influence of alcohol, was arrested by Bowenpally police here on Thursday.  Mohammed Sameer is a spray painting worker and a resident of Balanagar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bowenpally division S Ranga Rao said based on a complaint by the victim’s mother police registered cases against Sameer under Section 376(2)(f) (commits rape on a woman when she is under 12 years), 376(3) (rape of a girl below 16 years) of IPC and Section 5(m) and (n) read with 6 of POCSO Act 2012.

The girl’s mother in her complaint said the incident happened when the family members were away. The mother on reaching home found her husband sexually assaulting her daughter.

