Telangana: Infant deaths at government-run Shishu Vihars drop from 20 to 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of a 5-month-old baby at the State-run children’s home ‘Shishu Vihar’ in Hyderabad recently was the third death reported this year from the home. Data obtained by Express from the Shishu Vihar officials reflects that the home saw 20 deaths last year, reflecting how the situation had improved dramatically.

The data further suggests that in 2016, a total of 34 children succumbed to various illnesses. In 2015, the number was as high as 54 in Hyderabad’s home alone. “Our approach has changed a lot and we are rushing children to even the corporate hospital as soon as they have minor sickness,” said Ramulu, Regional Joint Director, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. The home also has a doctor on call to attend to the children.

At present, there are 230 children lodged in the home between the age group of 0 to 6 of whom seven were diagnosed with serious medical conditions and treated at private hospitals for their genetic diseases. “A majority of the children who are abandoned have diseases like TB, HIV or genetic disorders and deformity which makes parents abandon the children. Moreover they are not breastfed and so their low immunity makes their survival a challenge,” adds a senior official from the home.

They have raised a strong suggestion to have a primary health care unit with good infrastructure within the campus located in Yousufguda. “There are a number of children here so it would be better to have a medical centre right here,” added a senior official.