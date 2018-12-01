Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Infant deaths at government-run Shishu Vihars drop from 20 to 3

Changed approach of the state run Shishu Vihar employees has helped them achieve this magnificent feat.

Published: 01st December 2018 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of a 5-month-old baby at the State-run children’s home ‘Shishu Vihar’ in Hyderabad recently was the third death reported this year from the home. Data obtained by Express from the Shishu Vihar officials reflects that the home saw 20 deaths last year, reflecting how the situation had improved dramatically.

The data further suggests that in 2016, a total of 34 children succumbed to various illnesses. In 2015, the number was as high as 54 in Hyderabad’s home alone. “Our approach has changed a lot and we are rushing children to even the corporate hospital as soon as they have minor sickness,” said Ramulu, Regional Joint Director, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. The home also has a doctor on call to attend to the children.

At present, there are 230 children lodged in the home between the age group of 0 to 6 of whom seven were diagnosed with serious medical conditions and treated at private hospitals for their genetic diseases. “A majority of the children who are abandoned have diseases like TB, HIV or genetic disorders and deformity which makes parents abandon the children. Moreover they are not breastfed and so their low immunity makes their survival a challenge,” adds a senior official from the home.

They have raised a strong suggestion to have a primary health care unit with good infrastructure within the campus located in Yousufguda. “There are a number of children here so it would be better to have a medical centre right here,” added a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shishu Vihar Child Welfare

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp