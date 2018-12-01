Mental health a public concern: Vide President Venkaiah Niadu

HYDERABAD: “The best solution to the problem of continued out of pocket expenses for mental health treatment — which may impede access to the treatment itself — would be to strengthen the public health care system, but until then it is important to make use of medical insurance that incorporates mental health,” said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

After inaugurating 19th annual conference of Indian Association of Private Psychiatry (IAPP) on Friday here, the Vice President said that major psychiatric disorders require prolonged treatment. While the direct costs relate to consultation fees, medication, therapy costs, travelling costs, the lack of pay from work for both caregivers and patients, the indirect cost is the time involved in taking care of the patients. Pointing out that while 65 per cent of India’s population is below 35 years of age, he said that it is this group (especially people within 15-29 years) who are at the risk of suicidal death.