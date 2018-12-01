Home Cities Hyderabad

Now a channel for short films

The launch of ShortsTV, a platform which is the only such channel dedicated exclusively to short films, was marked with a fancy do on Thursday at PVR, Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally.

Published: 01st December 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The launch of ShortsTV, a platform which is the only such channel dedicated exclusively to short films, was marked with a fancy do on Thursday at PVR, Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally. Film makers, socialites and TV personalities made their way to the do  which included cocktails and canapes before the screening of four award-winning short films. The guests of honour who also sat down for a panel discussion before the screening included Carter Pilcher, the Chief Executive Officer of Shorts International, Oscar-nominated filmmakers, Kristina Reed, Jon Bloom and Chintan Sarda.

ShortsTV collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films to curate and put together the best short films from across the globe to Indian Television through Tata Sky, under a subscription format. “With the attention span of audiences, and the time on their hands decreasing, ShortsTV provides the best of short cinema in its channel for people to enjoy, in their leisures,” says Carter Pilcher adding, “The platform ushers in a revolution in the short film industry in India by investing in high quality Indian short movies and reaching incredibly large audiences online. The short film industry has been growing dramatically owing to the changing viewer habits.”

Kristina Reed, whose animated short film, Feast, was screened at the event spoke about how short films come to life in her experience.“As long as someone has a story to tell, there will be those who listen. Anyone at the studio can come up with an idea, and work their way up to the approval. The need to curate and cull the ideas is because we will be putting in an entire team behind that idea and to be sure of the subject and to have the concept speak to you and invoke an emotion is essential,” she says.

Chintan Sarda on the other hand, believes contrary to a major opinion that short films can only be a stepping stone to the ultimat dream of feature films. “It is certainly a stepping stone, but it does not have to be only that. Short films can be stories in themselves that can put you through the same journey that a feature film can. It is a medium and a format in itself and there are many avenues opening up for short filmmakers. So much so that many award-winning feature filmmakers come back to make movies in short as their preferred medium. Each story picks its format in which it can be told best,” he says.Of the four short films screened that evening, Feast and Death of a Father were animated while Eleven o’ Clock and A Silent Child were live action ones.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi
@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVR Forum Sujana Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp