Doctors demand anti-quackery law from the new govt

The sight of hundreds of apron-donning doctors, welding stethoscope on Saturday convened to put forward their demands from the new government.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The sight of hundreds of apron-donning doctors, welding stethoscope on Saturday convened to put forward their demands from the new government. Indian Medical Association, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), participated in ‘Telangana Vaidhya Garjana’ held on Saturday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally.

“One of our demands is Anti-Quackery Law should be introduced in First Assembly. Health of public is at threat because of these quacks. It is wrong to state that quacks are encouraged as there is dearth of doctors,” Dr Mahesh Kumar said after the Vaidhya Garjana. 

President of HRDA, Dr K Mahesh Kumar said that they have resolved to form Federation of Medical Associations (FOMA), and meet Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan to represent their demands in tow to three-days. Other include increase in cadre of Primary Health Centres (PHC) as per World Health Organisation norms. 

